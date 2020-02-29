Breaking: WWE Universal Championship match confirmed for WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36

This past Thursday bore witness to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Now, a two-time Universal Champion, Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of SmackDown to look for new opponents.

Roman Reigns came out to confront The Icon face to face and took a page out of Goldberg's book to say that he's next. Now, the match has been made official and Goldberg will defend the Universal title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Goldberg challenged The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship two weeks ago on SmackDown after the Hall of Famer cited the reason that he never got a rematch for the title after he lost it to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017.

Now, The Show of Shows will get to witness Roman Reigns getting another opportunity at winning back the Universal title after he was forced to relinquish it in October 2018 as he had to undergo treatment to cure his leukemia.

As the Blue brand continues down the road to WrestleMania, we will have to wait and see how two of the biggest Superstars of their generation build up their feud for their huge encounter at The Showcase of The Immortals.