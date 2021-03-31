"Bring him back" - Bobby Lashley wants former superstar in The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley recently appeared on The Battleground Podcast and stated that he wants Lio Rush back in WWE so he can join The Hurt Business.

Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush were once together on WWE RAW with the latter acting as The All Mighty's on-screen manager. Lashley introduced Rush as his manager in late 2018 and turned heel soon after for the first time in his career.

Lashley listed a few names while discussing possible additions to The Hurt Business and seemed pretty excited at the idea of bringing Rush back to WWE.

"Can't speculate and throw stuff out because I don't know where we're going, it's only fantasy booking. I don't know where Lio [Rush] is at. I like Lio and always loved Lio. Bring him back."

Lio Rush responded to Bobby Lashley's comments on his official Twitter handle:

I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have built the relationship that I have with Bobby and how proud I am of our run 2 years ago . Always in his corner. https://t.co/dGrgyDNvar — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) March 30, 2021

Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush were together for a brief period

Bobby Lashley introduced Lio Rush as his manager on the September 17, 2018 edition of WWE RAW. Lashley went on to score a win over Kevin Owens and launched a brutal attack on him following the victory. The attack established Lashley as a heel on WWE TV.

The Lashley Chants are hitting different today, Lio Rush knew what he was doing all along. 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/DkP5p1fyMH — Jake #DefundMainEventJeyUso (@JetsandWrasslin) March 2, 2021

Bobby Lashley engaged in a full-fledged feud with Finn Balor over the WWE Intercontinental title in early 2019. The duo traded the prestigious belt on the road to WrestleMania 35 and Balor finally defeated Lashley at The Show of Shows to capture the title.

Lashley's association with Rush came to an end following WrestleMania 35 and Rush went on an imposed sabbatical amidst reports of him having backstage heat.

Bobby Lashley didn't do much of note for around a year following his separation from Rush. Lashley aligned with MVP soon after WrestleMania 36 and the duo formed The Hurt Business on WWE RAW.

