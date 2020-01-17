British Wrestling event 'Koala Slam' raising funds for Macquarie Koala Hospital in Australia

Koala Slam will raise funds for Macquarie Koala Hospital

Tonight, a very special event will take place in Batley. Now, British wrestling isn't short of "special events" - but this one has even higher significance than usual, as it was organized in the wake of the devastating Australian bush fires.

An estimated one billion animals have tragically died in the heartbreaking events that are unfolding Down Under, and Leeds wrestler Tel Banham has used his initiative to organize Koala Slam - using professional wrestling to raise funds for Macquarie Koala Hospital in New South Wales.

"About 12 days ago, a group of us decided to go ahead and set up a wrestling show within this short space of time. The wrestling community came together - be it talent, announcers, ring crew, the lot - and we've got cars coming from London, Scotland, Liverpool, Manchester - everywhere. It is incredible what the British wrestling community can do when it comes together, magic really does happen."

The groundbreaking show takes place tonight at UKW in Batley, WF17 5RY, and will feature some incredible matches, with David Starr taking on Phillip Michael, and a 20-person Rumble!

Other matches include Joe Nelson vs Tom Weaver, Dean Allmark vs Tyson Taylor, Dave Graves & Kevin Lloyd vs The Lion Kings, Big Gunns Joe vs James Finn vs Commander Nash in a Triple Threat Match, and Rio vs Ivy.

David Starr will be in action!

Alongside ticket sales, the group set up a JustGiving page to provide a way for fans who cannot attend to lend their support that has almost reached its target of £500 and the total raised even before the show, sits at around £1,000, with further fundraising taking place at the show.

All money raised will help towards transportation of water vans, 100 water stations to be placed around the area and the general rehabilitation of the koalas in their care.

Koala Slam takes place at UKW, 22 Brand Road, Batley, with doors opening tonight at 6pm.

Tickets to the event are available here or on the door - or, if you can't make it along, you can donate to the Just Giving page here. All proceeds go to https://www.koalahospital.org.au/