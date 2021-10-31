5 NXT 2.0 dream matches for Brock Lesnar

Fans of Brock Lesnar were pleased to see the Beast Incarnate return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 following Roman Reigns' Universal Title defense against John Cena.

And they would have been ever more pleased at the in-ring return of Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021.

Unfortunately for them, Brock Lesnar would go on to suffer a loss against the Bloodline-backed Roman Reigns and his former advocate, Paul Heyman.

Brock Lesnar lashed out at everything with a pulse on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel and was handed an indefinite suspension and hefty fine as a result.

The indefinite suspension means that we aren't going to be seeing Brock Lesnar on SmackDown for a considerable amount of time.

But as Brock Lesnar took pleasure in announcing during the WWE Draft, Brock Lesnar is indeed a free agent.

Brock Lesnar's free agency means that he can appear on whichever show he pleases, and his suspension could be restricted to the blue brand.

Brock Lesnar could appear on Raw, where there are an indeterminate number of dream matches remaining. Or, in an unprecedented scenario, Brock Lesnar could tread ground he has never trod before.

Brock Lesnar was once billed as the next big thing, and has more than lived up to the moniker, it couldn't be too far beyond reality to envision the Beast Incarnate wanting to test the new blood of the industry.

But what dream matches await Brock Lesnar inside the NXT 2.0 locker room?

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Bron Breakker

Brock Lesnar started his WWE career with a monumental push, ransacking a stacked roster of icons and legends as he set the standard for rookie years in the company.

Bron Breakker has undergone a similar start to his time with NXT 2.0, devastating the likes of LA Knight and pushing NXT stalwarts like Tomasso Ciampa to the very limit, coming within touching distance of the NXT Championship.

Brock Lesnar and Bron Breakker are both saddled with expectations, with Brock Lesnar being the amateur wrestling machine that dominated the NCAA Heavyweight division. Bron Breakker is the son of the legendary Rick Steiner, and nephew of Scott Steiner, another legend of the business.

Like Brock Lesnar in his first run, Bron Breakker is making a point of demonstrating and exhibiting his immense athletic ability and ease at which he does this. In many ways, Brock Lesnar could look into the mirror of his past and very well see Bron Breakker standing opposite.

Both are uncaged animals when in the ring with seeming blinkers on in their undying desire to dominate and reign supreme.

Expect a clash between them in any scenario to be a contest of raw power and athletic prowess, a fight between two explosive behemoths.

