WWE Rumors- Brock Lesnar involved in heated backstage altercation before Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble at #1 has been one of the bigger pieces of intrigue heading into WWE's Royal Rumble PPV this year with speculation surrounding who will appear opposite him to start the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Now it seems that we may have our first clue as Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that 'The Beast Incarnate' was involved in a heated backstage altercation with another WWE Superstar.

That Superstar? Matt Riddle of course! Here's what Satin reports happened!

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle got into a backstage verbal altercation prior to Royal Rumble.

Details are scarce at this time, but sources tell us Lesnar and Riddle passed each other while walking backstage and a tense encounter ensued. One source says Brock saw Matt and wanted him to know the reality of the situation between them.

Ryan Satin goes on to report that this backstage altercation wasn't part of the show and wasn't part of any storyline and was instead a real altercation.

According to three sources, the encounter was real and not something for the show.

So, could we see Matt Riddle entering the Royal Rumble match at #2 to remind Lesnar of the 'reality of situation between them'. It would arguably be a huge moment for them both, especially as Riddle has wanted to face Brock Lesnar the entire time he's been with WWE.

Riddle has repetitively teased that he wants to retire Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and depending on how things go in the Men's Royal Rumble match, we may end up getting that match in WWE's biggest show of the year!

