Brock Lesnar to make his return away from WWE in Vince McMahon's rumored new company? Chances explored

Multiple sources have reported that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is working on a new 'entertainment hub company' that will focus on funding and producing both fiction and non-fiction movies and TV shows. The new venture will reportedly not be a direct competitor of WWE, and will not be in the same genre as pro wrestling.

McMahon stepped away from WWE and TKO following a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant accusing him of sexual misconduct. He has been laying low for a while, but it seems like he is preparing to return to the spotlight. Interestingly, some may wonder whether he will have former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar join the new entertainment company.

Well, it seems unlikely that The Beast will join The Genetic Jackhammer in this venture. Brock Lesnar is technically still under contract with The Pro-Wrestling Juggernaut. Unless his contract ends or he is released, he will not be able to sign with another company.

Furthermore, there is no concrete evidence of Vince McMahon actually building the new entertainment company. It is too early to decipher whether Brock Lesnar will be a part of a company based on just rumors.

Nevertheless, if WWE were to release The Beast from his contract, he might work with Vince McMahon if the new venture takes shape.

Eric Bischoff shed light on Vince McMahon's recent business moves

While nobody quite knows what Vinnie Mac is up to, Eric Bischoff speculates that he will announce a big project in 2025.

During an episode of 83 Weeks, the Hall of Famer revealed that the former WWE Chairman has purchased production properties in California and has put together a 'skeleton staff.'

"I have no idea. I mean... I do know what I do know, or what I've been told, at least, is that Vince has purchased some pretty significant production facilities in Santa Monica. He's got a bit of a 'skeleton staff,' that he's put together, and sounds like he's got plans of moving forward in the entertainment business. Whether that's wrestling or something else, I don't know, but I don't think he's going to go away."

It's absolutely unlikely that Vince McMahon will ever return to WWE in any capacity. However, he has built WWE into what it is today, and starting another entertainment company seems right up his forte.

