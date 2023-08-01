Brock Lesnar makes a huge statement on WWE RAW and attacks top star

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on Monday Night RAW this week and got into another fight with Cody Rhodes.

The two stars are set to face each other at SummerSlam this Saturday for the third time. Two weeks ago, on the red brand, The Beast Incarnate attacked The American Nightmare in front of his family and tried to break his arm again.

On the latest episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar came out and cut a promo in the ring. He listed several of his accomplishments in combat sports, stating that he's a former NCAA Wrestling Champion, UFC Champion, and WWE Heavyweight Champion.

He then called out Cody Rhodes to the ring, and the latter came out a few seconds later. The former Intercontinental Champion mocked Brock Lesnar by circling the ring before getting inside. Rhodes then had a staredown with The Beast before stretching his hand out for a handshake.

The two stars shook hands, and Lesnar shoved Rhodes before leaving the ring. Cody then ran into the ropes and took out Brock with a suicide dive on the floor. The Beast recovered and sent him into the ring post before hitting him with the steel step several times. Finally, Lesnar hit Cody with an F5 in the ring before exiting the arena.

