Brock Lesnar must return after 364 days and cost 36-year-old star the world title to set up a first-time-ever match

It has been a long time since the WWE Universe witnessed Brock Lesnar on television. A perfect time for his return may be approaching, and a first-time-ever match could be set.

Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE programming at SummerSlam 2023 where he lost to Cody Rhodes and embraced the current Undisputed WWE Champion after the battle. While there were rumors of his return around Royal Rumble 2024, he was seemingly alluded to in the allegations related to Vince McMahon. The Beast hasn't been around for a while but Triple H confirmed he is still a part of the company.

The perfect time for the return would be at SummerSlam 2024 where Gunther will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar could assault the King of The Ring to start a dream feud. Here are a few reasons why it should happen.

The perfect stage for Brock Lesnar's return

SummerSlam has somewhat become synonymous with Brock Lesnar considering his epic battles against John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Triple H, and The Undertaker at the event. If there's any perfect place for his return, it is the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Also, WWE announced that SummerSlam will soon become a two-night show starting in 2026. The company will try to book the next two editions of SummerSlam on the biggest scale to ensure fans and advertisers are interested in a two-night show in 2026.

A surprise return from Brock Lesnar after a year to destroy Gunther could make the event its most memorable edition in recent memory.

The dream match

Decades passed, but WWE couldn't manage to recreate an unstoppable force like Brock Lesnar. However, that may not be the case now. Over the last few years, Gunther has arguably become the most dominant in-ring persona in Titanland with his record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign.

The two titans had a brief confrontation during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match which sent a thrill through the fan base. The Ring General has also said he thinks The Conqueror will be his ultimate challenge.

Two of the most feared superstars in a feud against each other is what the world will love to see.

Ongoing feud surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship

While Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar is a dream feud, another big-time feud is already ongoing surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship. This rivalry involves CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest, thanks to CM Punk. The two have been feuding ever since and The Scottish Warrior is set to challenge Damian Priest for the prestigious title at Clash at The Castle in Scotland. Considering it's his home country, Drew has a high chance of winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

If he becomes champion, he will likely feud with The Best in The World for the title. Gunther doesn't have to lose clean to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam considering Lesnar interferes in the match. This will ensure two of the biggest feuds will progress parallel at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

