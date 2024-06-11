The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has not been seen since he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year following their feud on RAW. While The American Nightmare has gone on to become the WWE Champion, Lesnar has remained absent from RAW since he feuded with Rhodes last summer.

There is a lot of speculation regarding The Beast Incarnate's future in the company. He is still under contract with the company and recent mentions of him on television have led to the belief that he could return soon. This week's RAW also had some interesting moments, let's take a look at the possibilities arising from them:

#3. Finn Balor to leave The Judgement Day and join Liv Morgan

This week on the red brand, Liv Morgan continued her efforts to entice Dominik Mysterio. In her bid to 'take everything away' from her rival Rhea Ripley, the Women's Champion has been trying to get Dirty Dom to dump Ripley and join her. She offered her hotel room key to Dom this week.

However, The Judgement Day was unhappy with the developments and Dom gave up the key he had received. The key was picked up by Finn Balor. This could be a subtle hint that it's not Dom who will switch sides, but The Prince who is actually in cahoots with Liv Morgan to destroy The Judgement Day from within.

#2. Otis to help Chad Gable defeat Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle

The turmoil within Alpha Academy continued this week on RAW, as Chad Gable remains on his path of being an obnoxious 'master' to his three pupils. Despite Sami Zayn's attempts to have Otis see the light, The Number One Guy told Sami that he can't abandon Gable, especially since he has always had his back.

Otis has constantly been disrespected by Gable for the past few weeks. But despite that Otis said that when he lost his MITB contract, his romantic equation with Mandy Rose and his former partner Tucker, Gable stood by him.

Even though fans are expecting Otis to take a stand and cost Gable during the Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle, it looks like Otis will help Gable win his first IC Championship.

#1. Brock Lesnar to return and face RAW Superstar Bron Breakker at SummerSlam

26-year-old Bron Breakker is being touted as the next big thing on RAW. The former NXT Champion has shown himself to be a powerhouse performer and has drawn comparisons to Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. He decimated Ricochet this week, seemingly ending his WWE career. He also defeated Ilja Dragunov in a remarkable contest.

If Breakker is being tipped as the next monster heel in the company then a clash against Brock Lesnar will be a must for him to solidify himself. The Beast Incarnate could return to RAW in the coming weeks and challenge Breakker to a match to prove he has what it takes to take the mantle.

Lesnar could put Breakker over in a maega match at SummerSlam, and then officially retire from the company. Thus passing the torch of being the 'toughest superstar' to the young superstar.

