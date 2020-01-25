Brock Lesnar receives Royal Rumble warning from former WWE United States Champion

25 Jan 2020

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

Ricochet has taken to Twitter to warn Brock Lesnar that he will not be intimidated by him in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble match.

Paul Heyman announced earlier this month that Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble from the No.1 position, despite the fact that he is the current WWE Champion.

Lesnar has gone on to appear frequently on television in the build-up to this year’s event in Houston, Texas, with the go-home episode of RAW before the Rumble even featuring a segment between the three-time WrestleMania main-eventer and Ricochet.

When Ricochet accused the WWE Champion of being “scared” of him, Lesnar stepped back through the ropes and kicked him in the groin.

Four days on, the one-time United States Champion has now let it be known that he is prepared to do battle with Lesnar again if they cross paths in the Rumble.

I will not be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/Bisg38v7uW — Rick O’shea (@KingRicochet) January 24, 2020

Ricochet’s Royal Rumble experience

Although Ricochet is now among the most prominent Superstars on WWE programming, he has never competed in a Royal Rumble match.

In 2019, he took part in a match on Royal Rumble weekend – versus Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix – but he was not chosen to participate the following day in the 30-man Rumble match.

