Brock Lesnar reportedly 'decided against' facing 43-year-old iconic star despite an angle being shot

Brock Lesnar is a once-in-a-lifetime performer. Not only has he become a dominant name in WWE, but he has also had a spectacular run in MMA. Lesnar teased a return to UFC in 2018 when he had a confrontation with Daniel Cormier. While there were plans for the two to have a match in the UFC, Lesnar was reportedly the one who backed out.

The Beast Incarnate is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. However, he hasn't returned to MMA since his last fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200. Daniel Cormier is also a former Heavyweight Champion in UFC, and is also said to be a lifelong WWE fan.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar did not want to fight Daniel Cormier despite an angle being shot for it. Cormier will be coming to WWE as the special referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle, but he may also have his own match down the road.

''The signing of Cormier immediately lead to the obvious speculation of facing Brock Lesnar. UFC attempted to make that fight at one point and even shot an angle for it. But Lesnar decided against doing it. In the angle, Lesnar got in the cage and shoved Cormier hard. In reality, Lesnar and Cormier are friends, but Cormier understood that Lesnar was trying to build up business at that time,'' said Meltzer.

Will Brock Lesnar face Daniel Cormier in WWE?

There has been a lot of speculation about a potential match between Cormier and Lesnar. Meltzer had earlier stated that there is a chance that WWE will try to have Cormier have a match against Lesnar at WrestleMania, given their history. However, DC has said that there are no such plans as of now.

“No, I haven't heard anything about that. It seems to make a lot of sense but, as you know, just because something makes sense doesn't mean that it's going to happen. So, no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar.”

The 43-year-old Cormier currently works for the UFC and had to take permission from Dana White to come to WWE as the special referee for the Fight Pit match between Riddle and Rollins.

