Brock Lesnar requested to work with Superstar who WWE were 'sleeping on'

Paul Heyman is Brock Lesnar's on-screen advocate

Speaking on the latest episode of the After The Bell podcast, Big Show told Corey Graves that Brock Lesnar asked to work with him during his first run in WWE.

At the time, Big Show had returned to the main roster after being sent to the OVW developmental system to work on his in-ring ability. However, towards the end of 2002, he was mostly being used as a mid-card talent and he was not involved in any main-event storylines.

Lesnar then faced the 7-footer in an impromptu match at a WWE live event and the two men “tore the house down”, according to Big Show, leading Paul Heyman’s client to request that they work together on television.

“I remember hearing the story that they [WWE] were asking Brock [about] his next opponent, and he goes, ‘I wanna work with Show. He’s a giant, he can work.”

The long-term Lesnar vs. Big Show rivalry featured many memorable WWE moments, including the ring break on SmackDown and Heyman’s betrayal of his client at Survivor Series 2002.

Big Show added that, in Lesnar’s opinion, WWE had been “sleeping on him” (i.e. not using Show to his full potential), and he credits the current WWE Champion with turning his career around.

“Brock and I started working and tearing the house down and it changed a lot of people’s perceptions of who I was as a talent and who I was as an individual, and I really owe that break to have them [WWE] re-look at me and it’s because of Brock.”

The final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36, Elimination Chamber, takes place this Sunday. Listen to Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp preview the event below!