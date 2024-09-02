Brock Lesnar retirement at WrestleMania? 3 directions for Oba Femi when he moves to the WWE main roster

The future of WWE is in safe hands, thanks to the impressive developmental system the company has built-in NXT. Superstars like Bron Breakker and Tiffany Stratton are the latest proof that NXT is shaping the future of the industry.

Another wrestler currently making waves on NXT television is the North American Champion, Oba Femi. The 6'5" Nigerian Giant has established himself as one of the most dominant stars on the roster and is destined to be a major star moving forward.

Here are three potential directions for Oba Femi when he transitions to WWE's main roster.

#3. Establish Oba Femi as one of the pillars of the WWE-Netflix era

WWE is booming right now, and the company is set to enter a new era when Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix at the start of 2025. This shift presents the perfect opportunity for WWE to introduce new stars to make a statement that the Netflix era will truly be a fresh beginning.

Oba Femi being drafted to Monday Night RAW could be a smart move. Potential programs against top talents like Bron Breakker, Gunther, and Sheamus could establish him as a dominant force and introduce him to the main roster audience as a major player. Given his presence and dominance, there's no doubt he could emerge as one of the faces of the Netflix era.

#2. Impressive Royal Rumble debut

Another way Oba Femi could instantly establish himself as a major threat is by making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match. WWE could position him as a surprise entrant, allowing him to make several eliminations in his first-ever outing. This would send a clear message that he is ready for main event status.

Given his current performances on NXT, it wouldn't be entirely out of the question to consider even pushing him to win the Rumble in his debut. Such a shocking outcome would immediately catapult him into a high-profile program with the World Champion on the Road to WrestleMania, solidifying his place as a top star.

#1. Retire The Beast

Brock Lesnar has been out of action since SummerSlam 2023. In a recent interview, Triple H was asked about the potential return of the Beast Incarnate, to which he responded that it's entirely up to Brock when he chooses to come back.

Brock Lesnar has achieved everything there is to accomplish. If he were to return for one final match, there are only a handful of believable options who could retire the Beast. One of those options is Oba Femi.

The Nigerian Giant is arguably the most intimidating Superstar in all of WWE today, making a potential clash with Brock Lesnar a dream matchup for many fans. Oba Femi potentially retiring Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania would be a symbolic passing of the torch moment, clearly signaling that he is the future of the company.

