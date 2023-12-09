Brock Lesnar to return and attack a WWE legend to set up a rematch 10 years later? Exploring the possibility 

Brock Lesnar is currently on a hiatus. However, The Beast Incarnate may finally return in the coming days to target a WWE legend.

The name in question is none other than CM Punk. As you may know, Lesnar's last appearance came at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost a high-profile match against Cody Rhodes. While the 46-year-old star has been off WWE TV since then, rumor has it that he could return for a match at Royal Rumble 2024.

While it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Lesnar following his inevitable return, one potential direction could see him reignite his feud with CM Punk.

For those unaware, The Beast Incarnate and The Best in the World were part of a volatile feud back in 2013, which yielded a blockbuster No Disqualification match at SummerSlam. Given how successful the program was, it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE decided to run it back after a decade.

The creative team could have Lesnar return in the coming days and lay waste to Punk. This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a massive match at Royal Rumble 2024.

What does CM Punk think of the former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar?

The Best in the World shared his honest opinion of Brock Lesnar a while back.

In an interview with ESPN a few years ago, The Voice of the Voiceless revealed that Lesnar is a great guy and a sweetheart offscreen:

"I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, “Hey, if you need any help.” I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think," said CM Punk.

Do you want Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk to happen again in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.