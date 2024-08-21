Brock Lesnar to return and challenge 37-year-old star to a big match at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE for a year and it is unclear when he will return to the squared circle. WWE has avoided giving an official update on his status, but Triple H has hinted at a comeback from The Beast Incarnate.

Given his part-time status with WWE, should he come back, he will go after a major title. Thus, this leaves the promotion with two options, as he could go after Cody Rhodes or Gunther.

Gunther would make more sense at the moment, and the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event could be a decent option for a match.

It is too early for WWE to re-ignite the feud with Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes had a feud for a few months back in 2023, which came to an end with The American Nightmare as the winner at SummerSlam last year.

Since then, Rhodes has become the Undisputed WWE Champion, and it is too early for the Stamford-based company to re-ignite the feud between Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Thus, going after Gunther would make much more sense.

Brock Lesnar is a fan favorite in Saudi Arabia

Lesnar is one of the top stars in WWE and his presence at Crown Jewel could help make the Premium Live Event even more successful.

Lesnar is a fan favorite in Saudi Arabia and a match against Gunther, especially if it is for the World Heavyweight Championship, would easily main event the show. Lesnar is a world-renowned athlete and his presence in the country would surely be appreciated not just by WWE but also by Saudi Arabian authorities.

The star would also evoke a raucous reaction from the crowd resulting in a stellar performance and atmosphere.

Gunther has shared his desire to have a match with Brock Lesnar

Gunther vs Brock Lesnar has been a dream match for WWE fans and could have happened earlier if The Beast Incarnate had not been on a hiatus. The star had an intense face-off with The Ring General at Royal Rumble 2023.

The Ring General has expressed the desire to face Lesnar and it remains to be seen when this match will happen.

"We’ll see if there’s a chance for it to happen again. I’m more than up for it. How the situation is exactly right now," Gunther said in a recent interview, via 411 Mania.

Should WWE move on with this storyline, we could see Lesnar appearing at some point after Bash in Berlin in late August to start his feud with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

This will of course also depend on whether Gunther can overcome Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin this month.

