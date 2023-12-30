Brock Lesnar to return after five months to target 43-year-old WWE Superstar? Exploring potential scenario

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since he took on Cody Rhodes back at SummerSlam in August.

The Beast was defeated by Rhodes after three of his signature finishing moves and after a show of sportsmanship following the match, Lesnar walked out of WWE and hasn't wrestled for more than five months.

The former World Champion is expected to be back in time for WrestleMania, and he could pick up a feud with the returning Randy Orton. Lesnar and Orton have their own history, and SummerSlam 2016 was a memorable occasion for both men.

Orton's 18-month absence meant that Lesnar was able to run riot in WWE. Now that The Viper is back and looking to battle Roman Reigns, Lesnar could be the man to stop him in his tracks.

If Lesnar were to return at The Royal Rumble, he could cost Orton his win since he could claim the latter didn't actually work for it. Orton needs to win the triple-threat match against LA Knight and AJ Styles next week on SmackDown in order for this story to play out.

If Lesnar was to cost him the title, then it would lead to a show-stealing match between the two men at WrestleMania 40, where Lesnar could even tease putting his career on the line.

Brock Lesnar broke Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30

A decade ago, Brock Lesnar ended The Deadman's undefeated streak at WrestleMania, which made headline news worldwide. The former champion will want to accomplish the same feat again, which can only start with him being on the card for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Lesnar vs. Randy Orton – with The Beast's career on the line – would be a fantastic way to bring in fans for the show. And if Lesnar's career does come to an end at the age of 46, it would be a major WrestleMania moment.

