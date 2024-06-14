Brock Lesnar to return with new character and ally, Judgment Day betrayal? - 4 surprises following WWE Clash at the Castle

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE since SummerSlam last year. The Beast was a major topic of conversation over the past few weeks and it seems that the former World Champion could find a way back to the Stamford-based company.

Brock Lesnar was expected to return at The Royal Rumble earlier this year, but after getting embroiled in the recent lawsuit between Vince McMahon and Janel Grant, it was reported that a return for The Beast would have to be cleared by WWE's legal team.

Could Brock Lesnar be one of the biggest surprises that the promotion has planned heading into SummerSlam? Here are just a few shocks that could happen when the company returns from the premium live event in Scotland.

#4. Uncle Howdy recruits Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen for more than a year but could be set to make her return as part of Uncle Howdy's new stable. Bliss was close to the late Bray Wyatt throughout his run as The Fiend, and many fans had pushed for her to be part of the tribute to the former World Champion.

Howdy has teased making his return to WWE on Monday night and it seems that after several months of teasing and clues from the masked star, it could finally be time for him to make his return.

#3. Paul Heyman leaves The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has been fearing for his safety for several weeks under the new Bloodline and it's clear that he is not happy with Roman Reigns not around to run the faction.

Given that his future with The Bloodline remains unclear, it is likely that at some point Heyman could have had enough and leave the faction should Solo Sikoa continue to push him.

Heyman has advocated for some of the biggest stars in the company over the past few decades and his skills could be better suited elsewhere.

#2. Finn Balor betrays Judgment Day

Finn Balor has been acting a little strangely over the past few weeks and after he was seen taking Liv Morgan's hotel key last week on RAW, he could have some questions to answer on next week's show.

The WWE Universe has been thinking that it would be Dominik Mysterio who betrayed The Judgment Day to side with Liv Morgan, but it seems that Balor could be the one to watch out for since he already has a history with the current Women's World Champion.

Balor could be feeling undermined in the very faction he was one of the initial members of. Maybe it was time for him to get together with Morgan and betray The Judgment Day, to add to the latter's 'revenge tour.'

#1. Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen for almost a year and given his personal issues, it's not clear when he could return. The current problems with Bron Breakker could lead to Adam Pearce calling him back with his old character, and becoming The Beast Incarnate once again.

For that character to work, he would need to reunite with Paul Heyman and since Roman Reigns is away from WWE programming, this could be the perfect time for the duo to begin wreaking havoc once again. Brock Lesnar would be the perfect man to take care of Breakker after his recent issues with authority.