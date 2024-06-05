Brock Lesnar to return with new target, Rhea Ripley's revenge & more - 4 major swerves that could happen at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is considered to be one of the biggest events of the year, and given the storylines that are currently ongoing, the Premium Live Event might prove to be the endgame for most of them.

Several WWE Superstars who are currently out of action could mark their return at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The following list looks at just four of the biggest swerves that could happen at SummerSlam 2024:

#4. Roman Reigns returns as a face

Roman Reigns is expected to make his return to WWE around SummerSlam, and it seems that the current Bloodline story could lead to The Tribal Chief making his return as a face. Someone has been controlling Solo Sikoa over the past few months, and many fans believe that it isn't Roman Reigns.

If there is a new Tribal Chief, then that person could be revealed after Roman Reigns returns as a face to confront the Solo Sikoa-engineered Bloodline.

#3. CM Punk becomes World Champion

CM Punk returned to WWE last year, and it's clear that he was set to contest the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, an untimely injury at Royal Rumble 2024 put an end to those plans.

Punk's arch-rival, Drew McIntyre, will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle and if The Scottish Warrior emerges victorious, he might defend his crown against The Second City Saint at SummerSlam. While Gunther is set to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at The Biggest Party of The Summer, CM Punk can insert himself into the match thanks to his red-hot rivalry with Drew.

Punk and McIntyre have been feuding all year, and the rivalry could take an interesting turn at SummerSlam if The Straight Edge Superstar manages to walk home with the World Heavyweight Title.

#2. Rhea Ripley gets her revenge

Rhea Ripley has been at the receiving end of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour for the past two months. The Eradicator was forced to relinquish her Women's World Title in April after a backstage attack from Morgan. The 29-year-old is in the midst of taking everything away from Mami.

Liv has already claimed the Women's World Championship, thanks to ''assistance'' from Dirty Dom. Morgan passionately kissed Dirty Dom on the flagship show last week and signaled her intentions to take away Mami's Latino Heat. Additionally, she has also been spotted with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh backstage on RAW in recent times.

If Rhea Ripley returns ahead of SummerSlam, fans could see a showdown between her and Liv Morgan at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Australian could seek revenge on Liv and reclaim the title that she never lost.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns to WWE to take out Bron Breakker

It has been almost a year since Brock Lesnar was last seen in a WWE ring, and despite the current issues he is facing, The Beast Incarnate's return to the company has always been likely.

The Beast could make his return at The Biggest Party of The Summer at the request of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who is currently facing issues handling a rampaging Bron Breakker.

The former NXT Champion has been causing some issues on RAW in recent weeks, and Lesnar could be the only man who can stop him.

