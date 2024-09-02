Brock Lesnar to return for retirement match at Bad Blood? - 5 biggest title feuds that can start on WWE RAW after Bash in Berlin

With Bash in Berlin finally in the history books, all eyes are now set on the first episode of WWE RAW after the recently concluded premium live event. The upcoming edition of the red brand could see mouth-watering title feuds kick off which may involve historic championship chases and jaw-dropping returns.

Here, we look at the five biggest possible championship feuds that can start on WWE RAW to set up big matches at Bad Blood. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns on WWE RAW for final feud

Gunther defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton in an epic match at Bash in Berlin. The Imperium leader will return on WWE RAW looking for his next challenger and may encounter an unexpected twist in his title reign. Triple H could book Brock Lesnar to make a surprise return on the red brand and challenge Gunther for the title.

WWE fans have wanted Gunther and Brock Lesnar to lock horns in a match ever since they first crossed paths at Royal Rumble last year. An added element of surprise could see a stipulation being added wherein The Beast Incarnate would have to retire if he loses, setting up his final match at Bad Blood next month.

#2. CM Punk challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

As promising as the prospect of Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar seems, the Beast Incarnate is deep in controversy, which will likely prevent that feud from unfolding. Instead, we may see CM Punk go after the World Heavyweight Championship, as he announced following his win over Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin.

This past weekend saw Punk's first singles victory in WWE in over 10 years. He immediately stated that he was done with the Scottish Warrior and would now chase gold on WWE RAW, putting Gunther on notice. Unless McIntyre returns to hijack Punk's championship opportunity, we may see him kickstart a title rivalry with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the build-up to Bad Blood.

#3. Jey Uso becomes the No. 1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship

Jey Uso defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross in a Triple Threat match last week to advance into the ongoing tournament to crown the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. The former Bloodline member is a top favorite to challenge Bron Breakker as fans grow desperate to see the main event star finally win a singles title.

Many have argued that Jey Uso deserves a title reign before he eventually returns to the brewing civil war on SmackDown. Thus, we may see him emerge as the number one contender on the red brand and potentially challenge Breakker for the title in the coming weeks.

#4. Rhea Ripley challenges Liv Morgan to a massive title rematch at Bad Blood

This is the only rivalry on the list already in the works on WWE RAW. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio faced The Terror Twins in a Mixed Tag Team match at Bash in Berlin. The bout ended with Rhea Ripley pinning the Women's World Champion to pick up the win for herself and Damian Priest, getting their lick back for the betrayal they faced at SummerSlam.

Mami now has a legitimate claim to a title match against Morgan following her victory and could challenge her nemesis for the title at Bad Blood. Ripley failed to dethrone Morgan at SummerSlam, but their rematch could end with the title changing hands, especially if stipulations such as Hell in a Cell bar all outside interferences.

#5. Dominik Mysterio chases his first singles title on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has been the focal point of the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. While the former Judgment Day member may shift her focus to reclaiming the title, Dom could grow desperate to recover from the recent loss at Bash in Berlin.

It would be a bold decision, but Triple H could push Dominik Mysterio to be the next challenger for Bron Breakker on WWE RAW. Their on-screen characters are stark opposites, and it could give us an entertaining rivalry, especially considering the nuclear heat against Dominik Mysterio. He may not win the title, but it would certainly be a great opportunity to establish himself as a key challenger in the title picture.

