Brock Lesnar to return at Royal Rumble 2025 for a big match against dangerous WWE star? Exploring the possibility 

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV since August 2023. The Beast Incarnate's last in-ring performance came at SummerSlam last year. Since then, many have been awaiting his return, but to no avail. However, the former King of the Ring could possibly make a comeback at Royal Rumble 2025 and compete against a dangerous star.

The star in question is BIG Bronson Reed. The 36-year-old has been nothing short of a headache for RAW GM Adam Pearce in recent weeks, as he has systematically taken out some of the red brand's biggest stars. Reed's first victim was Seth Rollins. He later unleashed his fury on R-Truth and The Miz, and this past Monday, Braun Strowman suffered the same fate.

To counter the threat of the unhinged Aussie beast, Adam Pearce could turn to The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Given the caliber of opponents Reed has taken out, it feels like there is no one on the roster who can stop him. Hence, the RAW Authority Figure may be forced to turn to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is not one to be trifled with and would gladly welcome the opportunity to teach The King of Monsters a lesson.

Now, given this is The Beast we're talking about, his return to in-ring action needs to be spectacular. Hence, Royal Rumble 2025 would be a perfect stage for the two behemoths to collide, with Brock Lesnar possibly being revealed as a surprise opponent for Reed, who has been begging for some recognition.

However, as things stand, this is nothing more than speculation, and only time will tell how things unfold.

Brock Lesnar has lost significant weight since he was last seen in WWE

Brock Lesnar locking horns with BIG Bronson Reed would be a spectacular sight, but there would be some questions surrounding it. First of all, as mentioned earlier, it has been a while since The Next Big Thing has stepped into the squared circle. And if his recent pictures are anything to go by, he may struggle with Reed's size.

Although he is not one to make public appearances or make his presence felt on social media, there are times when pictures of Lesnar pop up here and there. Recently, a picture of Lesnar was leaked online, and the 47-year-old looked like he had lost a significant amount of weight.

Now, if a return is on the cards, this shouldn't be much of a concern. After all, the former UFC star is one of the greatest athletes to ever step inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see if Lesnar returns to WWE in the coming months.

