Brock Lesnar to return to save real-life friend from Roman Reigns on WWE RAW? Exploring the potential

Brock Lesnar used to be a feared name in the squared circle. If his return is possible, he could shake the company's landscape on WWE RAW if he involves himself with his arch-rival Roman Reigns.

Ad

The last time fans saw Brock Lesnar was at WWE SummerSlam 2023, when he lost to Cody Rhodes after a hard-fought battle. His name later got involved in controversial allegations surrounding Vince McMahon, due to which he has stayed off television for over a year and a half.

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns returned and attacked Seth Rollins. He proceeded to attack CM Punk after he saw Paul Heyman consoling his former client. This led to a triple-threat match between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk getting confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41. With that said, in a perfect world, Brock Lesnar could have returned to WWE RAW to save his real-life friend Paul Heyman from Roman Reigns in case The Wiseman decided to side with CM Punk.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the current conditions are unfavorable for The Beast's return. WWE is very strict with allegations and lawsuits, so it is unlikely that he will return to the ring anytime soon. At such a time, fans can only hope for the lawsuit to end soon for a chance to see the multi-time World Champion back in WWE.

What else could Brock Lesnar do upon his potential comeback to WWE?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Creating drama with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW would be a great direction for The Beast Incarnate's return, but that's definitely not the only option.

If Brock Lesnar makes it in time, he must have a moment with John Cena during the ongoing Farewell Tour. The two have had amazing matches together over the years, so it would be pleasing to see them in the same ring once again.

Lesnar could also return to save Cody Rhodes from The Rock and John Cena, considering he applauded him after their match at WWE SummerSlam 2023. A tag team match featuring the four could be something fans will remember for decades to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE