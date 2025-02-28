Brock Lesnar to return & suddenly attack & replace WWE star to enter Elimination Chamber?  Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar has been absent for a long time. Now that his name is mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, he's continued to stay away from WWE.

However, it should be noted that Triple H never ruled out a return by the former Universal Champion to the company. In fact, he said that it was up to Lesnar when he wanted to return. He said that Lesnar does his own thing, and his return was also something that The Beast would decide.

"His status is the same as it has been before. Brock is not gone from WWE. He is just home being Brock."

With WrestleMania season coming, it would usually be the time that Lesnar comes back. The star has a history of returning to the company around this time to be involved in WrestleMania. He may also have the perfect way to return. At Elimination Chamber, six men are set to battle it out to decide who will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Lesnar could return and insert himself into the Elimination Chamber. Whom would he replace? Logan Paul. Lesnar returning to attack Logan Paul and take him out of the Chamber to replace The Maverick himself would be something that The Beast would definitely do.

It could also lead to a bigger match. Should Brock Lesnar not win the Elimination Chamber, he could then face Logan Paul in a bout at the biggest WWE show of the year, cementing his place in the company again.

With all the controversy surrounding him, how fans would take his return is uncertain, but a WrestleMania match between Lesnar and Paul would certainly be entertaining.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens, but at the moment, this is a distinct possibility, even if there are doubts.

Brock Lesnar has not officially retired from WWE

While The Beast has disappeared from WWE programming, he has not officially retired from the company. He may be the sort of star to quietly retire and never even inform fans, but with the way the company promotes the last matches of every star, and what's going on with John Cena, it seems unlikely that there would be no mention of it if he retired.

At this time, fans can only wait and watch. Should Brock Lesnar return, then the match he has would say a lot about his position in the company.

