Brock Lesnar to return with a veteran name who hasn't been seen in WWE in a long time? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Aug 26, 2025 05:18 GMT
Brock Lesnar may return with a major veteran name. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Brock Lesnar may return with a major veteran name. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Since Brock Lesnar's comeback at SummerSlam, his match against John Cena is highly anticipated among the WWE Universe. The Beast is presently absent from the company but is expected to return before Wrestlepalooza to set up a match against the Cenation Leader.

Amid this, there is a possibility that Lesnar may return to the Stamford-based promotion, but this time with veteran Vince McMahon. It's been a long time since the former Chairman has made any television appearances in the World Wrestling Entertainment. One of the primary reasons behind his absence was his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. However, the return of Brock has surely opened a small hope for the former Chairman's appearance in the company, and John Cena's retirement tour could be a perfect timeline for the same.

The ex-Boss had a powerful contribution to making Cena one of the biggest stars of the industry. Considering this, he could be part of the Franchise Player's final run in the company.

WWE can incorporate Vince in the storyline of Brock & Cena, where McMahon might send a warning to John Cena before facing the Beast for one more time. Even WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has said that Stephanie and Vince McMahon are the two who played a crucial role in putting Cena in his iconic position.

"[John] Cena's last match will be in Boston, or his last appearance will be in Boston. People are going to be crying their eyes out for John's retirement. It's going to be a very emotional night. People will be very, very happy, tears of joy, a little bit of sadness, and Vince [McMahon] is the guy that gave John his opportunity. Stephanie [McMahon] is the one who truly gave John his opportunity cause she heard him rapping in the back of the tour bus," he said.
So, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the forthcoming months and whether Vince McMahon will return to WWE one more time or not.

Vince McMahon recently celebrated his birthday with top WWE stars

The former Chairman recently turned 80 years old, and he celebrated his birthday on August 24, 2025. According to a report from PWInsider, Vince celebrated his birthday with a party involving major WWE stars.

The list reportedly included John Cena, Sheamus, R-Truth, the Undertaker, Michelle McCool, JBL, Kane, Shane McMahon, and Bruce Prichard.

Notably, the names missing from the list are Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and fans are wondering where they were at this big party.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

