Brock Lesnar to return with a veteran name who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a long time? Exploring the possibility

Since Brock Lesnar's comeback at SummerSlam, his match against John Cena is highly anticipated among the WWE Universe. The Beast is presently absent from the company but is expected to return before Wrestlepalooza to set up a match against the Cenation Leader.Amid this, there is a possibility that Lesnar may return to the Stamford-based promotion, but this time with veteran Vince McMahon. It's been a long time since the former Chairman has made any television appearances in the World Wrestling Entertainment. One of the primary reasons behind his absence was his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. However, the return of Brock has surely opened a small hope for the former Chairman's appearance in the company, and John Cena's retirement tour could be a perfect timeline for the same.The ex-Boss had a powerful contribution to making Cena one of the biggest stars of the industry. Considering this, he could be part of the Franchise Player's final run in the company. WWE can incorporate Vince in the storyline of Brock &amp; Cena, where McMahon might send a warning to John Cena before facing the Beast for one more time. Even WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has said that Stephanie and Vince McMahon are the two who played a crucial role in putting Cena in his iconic position.&quot;[John] Cena's last match will be in Boston, or his last appearance will be in Boston. People are going to be crying their eyes out for John's retirement. It's going to be a very emotional night. People will be very, very happy, tears of joy, a little bit of sadness, and Vince [McMahon] is the guy that gave John his opportunity. Stephanie [McMahon] is the one who truly gave John his opportunity cause she heard him rapping in the back of the tour bus,&quot; he said.So, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the forthcoming months and whether Vince McMahon will return to WWE one more time or not.Vince McMahon recently celebrated his birthday with top WWE starsThe former Chairman recently turned 80 years old, and he celebrated his birthday on August 24, 2025. According to a report from PWInsider, Vince celebrated his birthday with a party involving major WWE stars.The list reportedly included John Cena, Sheamus, R-Truth, the Undertaker, Michelle McCool, JBL, Kane, Shane McMahon, and Bruce Prichard.Notably, the names missing from the list are Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and fans are wondering where they were at this big party.