Brock Lesnar to return on WWE RAW and confront his former rival? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW is now just a few days away. Next week's episode will follow the Day 1 edition that aired this past Monday. This upcoming edition of the red brand will have a lot to live up to, as The Rock made his shocking return on January 1st.

There's a chance Triple H and WWE could have another massive surprise up their sleeve, however. If they want to keep fans on their toes, another major return could happen. The potential returning star in question would be The Beast himself, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar hasn't been seen since SummerSlam 2023, so a return would thrill the fans. Even when Brock is portrayed as a heel, the audience loves to see him. There's a certain air of unpredictability when he's around. That angle could be especially explored if he returns to confront his former rival, Cody Rhodes.

Cody and Brock battled three times between WrestleMania and SummerSlam. In the end, The American Nightmare beat the former WWE Champion twice, a rare feat that almost nobody else can claim. After their last bout, Brock shockingly shook hands with Cody and even raised his rival's arm.

If The Beast returns on RAW, it may not be to seek revenge. Instead, he could confront Cody and show him the same respect he displayed after their fight at SummerSlam last year. He could even tease a potential union between the two popular stars. From there, The Next Big Thing could announce his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Cody Rhodes has a big match on WWE RAW

Regardless of whether The Beast returns to WWE programming on Monday or not, fans know Cody Rhodes will appear on the show. In fact, The American Nightmare is currently scheduled for a major match.

Rhodes is set to go one-on-one with the violent and dangerous Shinsuke Nakamura. Prior to the duo competing, Shinsuke Nakamura raised the ire of Rhodes by attacking the second-generation star. He also insulted Cody's family, including the legendary Dusty Rhodes. None of that sat well with the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

The American Nightmare will hope to escape his demons during the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Provided he and Nakamura have a proper match with no shenanigans, Rhodes will likely pull off a major victory.

From there, Cody can focus on the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He needs to win that bout to have one more chance at finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

