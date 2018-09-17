Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's future plans possibly revealed

Aarti Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
17 Sep 2018

Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

After losing his Universal Championship against The Big Dog at SummerSlam, Lesnar returned at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. According to Joe Peisich of Barnburner Fired Up Podcast (H/T Ringside News), WWE could have more than one opponent planned for The Beast following his return at Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar is a former one-time Universal Champion. He defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 to capture the gold. He then defended his title against several superstars and at WrestleMania 34, he successfully retained his title against The Big Dog.

Since then, Roman and Brock faced each other a few times, and finally at SummerSlam, Reigns defeated Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Soon after that, he started feuding with the Money in the Bank holder Braun Strowman and as a result, we saw a Hell in a Cell match between these two wrestlers. During the ending of this match, Lesnar returned and attacked both wrestlers, causing the match to end in a no-contest.

The heart of the matter

According to the latest edition of Barnburner Fired Up podcast, Lesnar may have a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series or at the upcoming unannounced Saudi Arabia show which is reportedly scheduled to happen November 2, 2018.

“He will have a 3-way match either at the Survivor Series or at Saudi Arabia of course, that’s the event where Shawn Michaels is rumored to take on The Undertaker November 2nd.”

He surprised everyone with his return as he left the company for his upcoming UFC fight against the Heavyweight and Lightweight champion Daniel Cormier.

What's next?

He could have a final match at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV or the Saudi Arabia event before going to the UFC, and it will be interesting to see if he is going to work for longer or not.

Is The Beast going to stay for long in the WWE? Have your say in the comments.

