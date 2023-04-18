Brock Lesnar's next opponent confirmed for upcoming WWE event

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE confirmed that Brock Lesnar will take on Cody Rhodes at Backlash.

Two weeks ago on the red brand, the two stars were set to team up in the main event of the show to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. However, The Beast Incarnate turned on The American Nightmare and attacked him before the bell could ring.

He laid waste to the former TNT Champion and even F5'd him onto a steel stair in the ring. The following week on SmackDown, it was revealed by the commentators that Brock Lesnar wasn't happy his match against Omos at WrestleMania 39 opened the show instead of being the main event, which is why he did the attack.

Last week on RAW, Cody Rhodes challenged Brock to a match at WWE Backlash. The Beast was advertised for this week's show. Before he could make his appearance though, Rhodes showed up first and called out The Beast.

Adam Pearce then showed up and ordered The American Nightmare to leave the ring. The latter refused, and ended up in a brawl with the security guards. Pearce told him that his match against Brock Lesnar had been made official for Backlash.

The former WWE Champion showed up and stood on the stage with a smirk, watching everything go down before his very eyes.

Do you think Cody will defeat Brock at Backlash? Sound off in the comments below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes