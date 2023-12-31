Brock Lesnar's presence was felt during AEW Worlds End: What you may have missed

Brock Lensar is currently on hiatus following SummerSlam 2023, but his presence was felt heavily last night. The Beast has been absent following his defeat against Cody Rhodes at the Biggest Party of The Summer; however, yesterday, the crowd saw a flash of him.

Last night at AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, MJF defended his AEW World Championship against former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe. During the match, Friedman picked up Joe on his shoulders and delivered an F5. This is one of the few times a star has copied Brock Lesnar's finisher.

The Samoan Submission Machine defeated the Salt of the Earth and became the new AEW World Champion.

Expand Tweet

MJF has multiple times shown his fondness for WWE. With the bidding war for Friedman to happen in 2024, this could be his way of giving a sign to Triple H and the top officials of the company.

WWE Hall of Famer gives a perfect Brock Lesnar return storyline

Since SummerSlam 2023, we haven't seen Brock Lensar around. The former WWE Champion has gone on a break, with no reports of him returning soon. However, a WWE Hall of Famer has given a dream storyline in case Lensar does come back.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about WrestleMania XL. He claimed Brock Lesnar's feud with Gunther should revolve around his streak, similar to the one with the Undertaker.

"I think we're getting GUNTHER and Brock at WrestleMania. Because when Brock looks at GUNTHER, he's gonna be able to talk about 'Taker's streak, and ending a streak. Brock is going to be able to remind GUNTHER that, 'I'm the one who put the one in 21 and one, so at WrestleMania, I'm defeating you.The thought of Brock as Intercontinental Champion just adds even more credibility. This is where Brock loses to GUNTHER," Ray predicted. "Because that loss is going to make GUNTHER. Those 600-700 days as champion will be the good precursor, but beating Brock will be the real accomplishment."

Expand Tweet

While this rivalry would be awesome, it would be strange, too. Brock Lesnar has never challenged for the Intercontinental Championship. In fact, he has never challenged for any title below the World Championship.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.