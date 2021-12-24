Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns - 3 reasons we don't need a new Universal Champion & 2 we do

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is one of the marquee attractions at WWE Day 1, the first pay-per-view of the upcoming calendar year. The Tribal Chief will face Lesnar in what should be yet another contest for the ages.

While we've seen many Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns clashes in the past, the one at Day 1 is definitely set to be a mouth-watering affair. The question of Paul Heyman's role at this point is also up in the air. After being fired on-air by Reigns on SmackDown, will Heyman try to win back his Tribal Chief's favor?

Or will he align with Lesnar at Day 1? So many questions exist, so let's just dive into the article.

Why should The Beast Incarnate become the new Universal Champion? Why should Roman Reigns retain his title at the pay-per-view?

#3 Roman Reigns should defeat Brock Lesnar to give a fresh superstar the rub

Vince McMahon has clearly earmarked Austin Theory as the next big thing. There are so many other contenders that could win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Damian Priest has suffered very few losses during his tenure. Hey, AJ Styles is no longer a tag team superstar anymore and he may be longing to get back in the title hunt again.

Sean Schofer @SeanSchofer Is Brock Lesnar the new spokesperson for Tourism Saskatchewan? Is Brock Lesnar the new spokesperson for Tourism Saskatchewan? https://t.co/D7KzdN3FKF

If Brock Lesnar becomes the Universal Champion, then there will be one rematch after another. It may not be wise for WWE to go to that well time and time again. Even if the matches are great, the audience may get bored by the same match.

Even Roman Reigns vs. Omos may be a more exciting prospect at this time.

