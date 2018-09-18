Brock Lesnar - Why is he back and for how long?

WWE Hell in a Cell had its fair share of surprises but the biggest surprise of the evening would be seeing Brock Lesnar return and interfere in the match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

It was an event which nobody in the entire WWE Universe would have expected to happen and it has left many fans in awe about what this means going forward. Why is Brock Lesnar back? Is Brock Lesnar still going to the UFC? What is his WWE status? This article will go into details regarding these.

The WWE have made it very clear that they want Brock Lesnar to remain involved with the company and that they want him to return after he has his run in the UFC. It is unlikely that he will return anytime soon and that we will have to wait until at least March 2019 for any possible sign of a return from the superstar.

So why is Brock Lesnar back?

The simple truth of the matter is that Brock Lesnar is back for one more match because of money. Lesnar has not yet signed a UFC contract and has entered the USADA testing pool to work off the rest of his suspension. With no UFC contract yet in place for his match against Daniel Cormier, a return to the WWE for a serious payday just makes sense for the man.

Baron Corbin announced on this past Monday Night Raw that Lesnar will take part in a triple threat match there against Braun Strowman and current champ Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. While no mention has been made of exactly what he will be getting paid for the match, reports have suggested that it will be a significant amount.

So is Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC or not?

All indications are that Brock Lesnar is still going to return to the UFC and that he is merely serving out the rest of his suspension before anything becomes official. The sight of a bearded Lesnar at Hell in a Cell would be one which would take many fans back to Lesnar's days in the UFC and is pretty much a dead giveaway that he is indeed going to make a return to the octagon and that he is preparing for such a return.

Vince McMahon has made it pretty obvious that he does not want to lose Brock Lesnar and the benefits which Lesnar has received during his most recent run with the company compound this fact. It can, therefore, be expected that The Beast will always be involved in the company in some way or the other.

We have seen this with The Undertaker as well. There have been numerous times where it was thought that The Phenom had retired and that he would no longer be an active member on the WWE roster. While his appearances have indeed become limited, The Undertaker remains part of the WWE in a wrestling role and does feature in special events and pay per views.

It is likely that Lesnar will follow the same path. It would be too much to expect that he will be a regular part of Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, but one would expect that he would still feature in a match at the big pay-per-view events such as Summerslam, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

This is great news for Brock Lesnar fans who do not want him to leave the company. As frustrating as it was seeing him on such a limited basis, the fans erupted when his music hit and he made his way down the ramp at Hell in a Cell. This shows that he still does have a lot of appeal with the WWE Universe and this is likely a huge reason that Vince McMahon doesn't want Lesnar to leave the fold of the company.

What the WWE Universe can therefore expect is to see Lesnar return to the WWE after his run in the UFC and to remain as a part of the company for the foreseeable future. This should be great news for his fans as well as developing talent.