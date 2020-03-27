Brodie Lee reveals how WWE delayed his release despite announcing it

Did WWE intentionally try to extend his no-compete days?

Lee had asked for his release way before he got it.

Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper, has revealed on Talk is Jericho that WWE delayed his release a little more despite announcing it on March 8th. The leader of The Dark Order claims that WWE took 3 more days to send the official letter and marked the date on it as March 11th.

So, instead of having a 90-day no-compete clause, Lee inevitably had to spend 94 days. However, the release did see him make his AEW debut way before his actually WWE contract was set to expire – March 25th.

“So they moved it three days, so that I couldn’t do the Wednesday that week. Somehow, it was like a 94-day period. I think that was one little extra ‘f*** you’ to me.”

That was actually the 2nd time WWE delayed his release as he had requested it way before it actually happened. He was in the final months of his contract and was looking to leave the company in mid-2019 but still, they decided to keep him in their books.

Lee explained that he had spoken to Vince McMahon directly and he had clearly mentioned that his release was not possible for business reasons. Brodie claims that he understood the WWE Chairman's point of view and did not force it.

After the second conversation with Vince, he called me and said, 'Hey man, for business reasons, I can't let you go.', and I said, 'Okay, it's totally fair, it's your decision obviously.'