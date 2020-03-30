Brodie Lee says botched spot with 2-time WWE Champion led to his downfall

The spot took place on SmackDown three years ago, during the closing moments of a battle royal.

A week later, Lee knew that it was the end for him.

Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper

The latest edition of Talk Is Jericho featured the newest addition to the AEW roster, Brodie Lee. The former WWE Superstar, who is now The Exalted One of The Dark Order, and he talked in-depth on his WWE run and everything that led to his arrival in AEW.

Lee also opened up on the moment he believes kicked off his downfall in WWE. He stated that the ending to a battle royal on WWE SmackDown, that featured him and AJ Styles, was botched. This resulted in Styles hitting the floor first. The original plan was for both wrestlers to touch the floor at the same time.

"We did an angle with Randy, where he turned... I got over. We got all the way to a Championship match battle royal. I think me and AJ got down to the last two. We did a spot where we go over on the floor and we hit it at the same time to do a match next week. In rehearsal, I hit it, no problem. It was beautiful. Of course, in the actual execution of it, I f**ked it up a little bit and my a** slid on the apron. Either he touched first or I did, but it was obvious that one of us touched first.

They shot around it and they explained that ‘No, no they touched at the same time.’ Then the next week, AJ who was the heel, ended up making me tap and pinning me in the same match. Like, they re-started the match and I was like, ‘Yup, this is the end.’ This is it.

The match in question:

As can be seen in the video above (at the 2:38 mark), AJ Styles hit the floor first, but WWE went with the planned outcome and declared it as a draw. The two Superstars battled it out again next week, with Styles bagging the victory this time.

Lee is currently playing a prominent on-screen role in AEW. The possibilities for him are endless, now that he is donning the persona of The Exalted One.