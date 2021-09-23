Bron Breakker is a chip off the old block

It sure looks like Bron Breakker is going to get a big 'break' in NXT.

At least, that's what his first two weeks as part of NXT 2.0 have shown us thus far. You couldn't ask for a better debut than this multi-colored muscleman has received, as he's already received two big wins over major NXT talent. He defeated LA Knight in his initial match.

Then, he got the rub from NXT legend Tommaso Ciampa, tagging with him in a win in this week's main event. Along the way he's looked downright dominant and been given significant on-camera time.

Bron Breakker even dropped a not-so-subtle hint that he might want a title shot, sooner rather than later.

There's no doubt that Breakker is a future champion, whether it be now or later. Be it Ciampa or some other titleholder down the road, they will have to deal with a serious threat from this powerful prospect.

Bron Breakker has a terrific look. He's a former college football player who possesses a bodybuilder's physique. He also appears to be much more polished than most guys who've only had two nationally-televised matches.

He should. After all, he's got great bloodlines.

As everyone knows (and can easily tell), he's a Steiner. The son of Rick, and the nephew of Scott, Bron Breakker looks like a hybrid of both, right down to his ring gear.

He resembles his father in many ways, yet sounds almost exactly like Big Poppa Pump when he's cutting a promo.

Close your eyes and Bron is his uncle Scott. Exact same voice. Its scary..lol.

If he starts doing crazy math in the middle of an interview, that would be the icing on the cake.

Born as Bronson Rechsteiner, he was wrestling under the moniker 'Rex Steiner' before WWE inexplicably changed his name to Bron Breakker.

It's anyone's guess as to why the folks in charge chose not to capitalize on one of the most famous surnames in wrestling, and many critics thought his new sobriquet was ridiculous.

Having said that, a Steiner by any other name is still a Steiner. This kid has the same bulldog mentality as his predecessors.

Many second and third generation performers have followed in the footsteps of their famous family members. Some with great success (The Rock and Randy Orton immediately comes to mind). Others, like Erik Watts and David Flair, never found their niche or got out of the shadows of their famous fathers.

That doesn't appear to be a problem for Breakker, as he not only seems to have the support of the fans, but of the promotion as well.

He's the perfect fit for Vince McMahon's vision of the new NXT. He's big, young, and a legitimate athlete. At just 23 years of age, there's reason to believe that the sky is the limit for this rock solid rookie.

It should be pretty obvious by now... Bron Breakker is going to 'Steinerize' NXT.

