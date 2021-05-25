"I think he's an incredible talent" - Bronson Reed talks highly of fellow WWE NXT Superstar [Exclusive]

Last week on WWE NXT, Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to win the NXT North American Championship. Even though they're opponents inside the ring, Reed had high praise for Gargano.

Johnny Gargano is considered by many to be one of the best wrestlers in the black and gold brand. After all, he is called the heart and soul of NXT, and rightly so. His run on WWE's third brand has been nothing short of phenomenal, as Gargano has consistently put in tremendous performances.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bronson Reed discussed a number of things about his current run in WWE. One of the matters he touched upon was working with Johnny Gargano. Reed had the following to say:

"I think he [Johnny Gargano] is an incredible talent. He's definitely someone you respect even more once you've been in the ring with him and I would love to be able to face him again." Reed continued, "I hope that's not the last time we have a showdown in the ring but for now I would like to open up my championship to different people."

Bronson Reed and Johnny Gargano have squared off inside a WWE ring in a one-on-one match twice. Both of their matches were contested for the WWE NXT North American Championship.

Being unable to defeat Gargano the first time around, Reed successfully beat him to become the latest NXT North American Champion on May 18.

Bronson Reed on if he prefers to wrestle smaller or bigger wrestlers in WWE

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Reed also discussed different wrestling styles inside the ring and what his preference was when it came to weight class.

"I think, maybe stylistically, the bigger man/smaller man match is better. I think it can be a little more exciting. If you look at something like The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, it works so well," Reed added. "There's such a dynamic there. So I think that's why myself and Johnny has worked really well on television."

Reed has put on some stellar matches with smaller wrestlers in WWE like Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Leon Ruff. His recent matches with Gargano are a testament to how well Reed works with talents that are well below his weight class.

