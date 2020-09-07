Bruce Prichard on who was behind The Rock 'n' Sock connection in WWE

The Rock and Mankind are two of the biggest superstars in WWE history. After feuding initially, the pair would form a tag team known as The Rock 'n' Sock Connection, becoming one of the most popular teams during WWE's Attitude Era.

During a recent episode of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard discussed The Rock's WWE career in the year 1999.

It was during 1999 in WWE that The Rock and Mankind (Mick Foley) formed The Rock 'n' Sock Connection. When asked whose idea it was to pair the two as a tag team, Prichard recalled that he think's it was Foley's idea to team with The Rock. This was despite the fact that The Rock and Mankind had been feuding earlier on in the year for the WWE Championship:

"I think it was Mick Foley's idea, Its very similar to what we did with Steve [Austin] and Mick with the Mankind thing. This was something that was going to hopefully have a little longer shelf life, and both guys showed they had a chemistry working against each other, so the Rock n' Sock connection began. [They were] always highly entertaining and always ready to step up to the plate." (h/t Wrestling INC.)

The Rock and Mick Foley's WWE partnership

The Rock and Mankind (Mick Foley) formed The Rock 'n' Sock Connection in WWE during 1999. Seemingly an odd partnership, they found great success as a tag team in WWE, becoming three-time WWE World Tag Team Champions.

The most famous Rock 'n' Sock moment featured the 'This is Your Life' segment in 1999 on Monday Night RAW, whereby Mankind introduced The Rock to numerous people from The Great One's past in celebration of his birthday.

During their time as a tag team, The Rock and Mankind would feud with the likes of The Undertaker, The Big Show, The McMahon-Helmsley faction and others before transitioning once again into singles careers.

The Rock and Mick Foley would once again briefly reunite in 2004 to feud with Batista, Ric Flair and Randy Orton of Evolution. This resulted in a 3-on-2 handicap match at WrestleMania XX which the Rock n' Sock connection lost when Orton pinned Foley.

Advertisement

What is your favourite Rock n' Sock Connection moment in WWE?