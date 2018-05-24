Opinion: Why the Bullet Club 'Civil War' is Pro-Wrestling at its Finest

'Bullet Club Civil War' story-line is what makes people love pro-wrestling

Cody and Kenny Omega battled each other at 'ROH's Supercard of Honor XII'

The story that The Bullet Club is telling is absolutely phenomenal. One of the hottest wrestling factions in the world right now, The Bullet Club, is currently going through a civil war of sorts.

The battle for supremacy between Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes has splintered the group into two sides. The two recently faced each other at Ring Of Honor's Supercard of Honor XII PPV on April 7th, 2018, which saw Cody pick up an upset win over Omega due to interference from The Young Bucks. The match itself has received mixed reviews from fans. However, the event was a complete sell-out, with ROH drawing its largest crowd ever.

The rivalry between Omega and Cody has been brewing up for well over 10 months now. It all began when Cody tried to throw in the towel for Omega, during his gruelling battle with Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.11. Omega returned the favour at the G1 Special held in Long Beach, California during Cody's match with Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

The two have been bumping heads ever since. They were always seen arguing with each other over something or the other through the course of 2017. However, the story took to another level during the Wrestle Kingdom XII weekend, when Kenny Omega made the save and stopped Cody from seriously injuring his former best-friend, Kota Ibushi. Things turned ugly at Sapporo when Cody finally snapped and attacked Kenny Omega from behind.

Cody revealed his true feelings later, which entailed taking over the leadership of the Bullet Club. Cody has been at his manipulative best, creating a divide between the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, leading to the match between the Bucks and Golden Lovers at NJPW's Strong Style event.

He has completely corrupted Adam Page, who looks to be his closest ally in this 'Bullet Club Civil War'. Fans can see a more aggressive and violent side of Adam Page now, ever since his alliance with Cody. Marty Scrull has never truly revealed his feelings, although he seems to be on Cody's side.

It looked as if the story would come to an end at the Supercard of Honor PPV. However, the story looks far from over. It will be interesting to see where the story goes from here.

In the modern era of wrestling, fans rarely get to see a blend of good story-telling and great in-ring action. Generally, it is either one of the two boxes that usually get ticked. However, during this entire Bullet Club saga, fans have been mesmerised by both the in-ring quality of the matches, as well as the overall story being told.

It's interesting to note that the larger chunk of the story was played out on The Bucks' YouTube show, 'Being the Elite'. Cody has really come into his own as a conniving, manipulative and dastard human being. For him, nothing is more important than his own success, not even his own wife!

Omega, on the other side, has evolved into a huge babyface, ever since his reunion with his former best friend, Kota Ibushi. The two have taken the New Japan tag-division by fire, and are well set to be huge players in the division. Their match with 'The Young Bucks' was pretty sensational, garnering appreciation from world over.

There's one very important side to this story, which has until now, not received any significant attention. The stance of the Bullet Club originals has not been very clear. Their involvement has been pretty minimal up to this point, but it will be intriguing to see how it plays out.

As far as The Bucks are concerned, it is pretty evident that they prefer Kenny Omega over Cody Rhodes. However, Cody seems to be of a different opinion, as he feels that The Bucks have sided with him. It will be riveting to see how this plays into their co-financed 'All In' event, scheduled for September.

The story until now has been highly engrossing, and fans can't wait to see how it will conclude. Will Kenny Omega remain the undisputed leader, or, will Cody Rhodes assume leadership, or will Tama Tonga reign over the Bullet Club throne? This feud is the hottest pro-wrestling angle right now, and it's only going to get better.

