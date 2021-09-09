Bullet Club's Jay White set to face former stablemate and current champion at NJPW Autumn Attack

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed another blockbuster match featuring Jay White. The reigning NEVER Openweight Champion will face the current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles at NJPW Autumn Attack.

The announcement stated that Eagles will face his former Bullet Club stablemate on September 25. West Coast Wrecking Crew will battle The Mega Coaches in a tag team match on the same day.

Here's the NJPW match announcement:

Yet more huge matches official for Autumn Attack in DFW Texas!



NIGHT ONE: September 25



Champion vs Champion

Robbie Eagles vs Jay White!



West Coast Wrecking Crew vs The Mega Coaches!https://t.co/rAHyr4Y6tF



TICKETShttps://t.co/jaH7wtSsi7#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/JfLPY7oMDR — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 9, 2021

Eagles won the title after beating El Desperado at Wrestle Grand Slam. At the MetLife Dome, the 'Sniper of the Skies' successfully defended the junior title against former champion Hiromu Takahashi.

Both men will have two matches on the two nights of the upcoming event.

Jay White will wrestle multiple matches at NJPW Autumn Attack

Not only will Jay White face Robbie Eagles, but he will also face Daniel Garcia in a much-awaited singles match on the second night of Autumn Attack. Robbie Eagles will also team up with Chris Dickinson to face El Phantasmo & Chris Bey during the second night.

Jay White has successfully defended the NEVER Openweight Title in the USA after winning it from Hiroshi Tanahashi this year. 'Switchblade' showed up on IMPACT Wrestling, attacked David Finlay, and recruited Chris Bey into the Bullet Club.

At NJPW Resurgence, Jay White successfully defended his title against Finlay. Now fans are waiting to see who White's next challenger will be.

But for the time being, Jay White is focusing on the fellow NJPW champion as he gets ready to face Eagles in Dallas, Texas.

