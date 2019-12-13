Bullet Club's KENTA compares his current run with NJPW to his last run in WWE

In the aftermath of the recently concluded NJPW: World Tag League tour, Bullet Club sensation KENTA took to Instagram and sent a message to his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 14 opponent Hirooki Goto.

During the video message via IG, the current NEVER Openweight Champion also compared his last year's WWE run with his current run in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

KENTA's WWE departure

Earlier this year, KENTA was officially released from his WWE contract when the former Pro Wrestling NOAH star requested and was officially granted his release around January of this year.

However, it wasn't until February 22nd when KENTA was officially released from his WWE contract, as the company formally acknowledged his release on Twitter. Within a span of a few months, the former NOAH star made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Dominion and eventually joined the Bullet Club faction, turning heel in the process, as well.

KENTA compares his WWE run with his current run in New Japan

In a recent Instagram story, KENTA opened up on the recently concluded World Tag League 2019 tour during which the former WWE Superstar competed in about 17 matches within the span of one month. In comparison to his run last year with WWE, KENTA had competed in just one or two matches within the span of a month, same time last year.

Here is what KENTA had to say -