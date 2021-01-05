Bullet Club's KENTA responds to Jon Moxley's return to NJPW

On Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 15, KENTA defended his IWGP US Title briefcase and Jon Moxley finally made his first appearance in NJPW for the first time in months. With Moxley now set to defend his title against KENTA, the #1 contender took to Twitter and has reacted to Moxley's return from WK 15.

In one of his latest tweets, KENTA took note of Jon Moxley's promo from Wrestle Kingdom 15 and claimed that he has been waiting for The Death Rider for about half a year. The #1 contender for the IWGP US Title also sent out a tweet directed at his former WWE colleague.

Here is KENTA's response to Jon Moxley's NJPW appearance:

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, KENTA successfully defended his IWGP US Heavyweight Right to Challenge briefcase against the veteran Satoshi Kojima. The Bullet Club star has already beaten the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Brody King to retain his briefcase but by the looks of it, Wrestle Kingdom 15 was probably the final time KENTA defended his briefcase.

What's next for KENTA and Jon Moxley?

Jon Moxley made it quite clear with his message at Wrestle Kingdom 15 that he is set to make his return to NJPW. The Death Rider has claimed himself to be The Boogeyman and has taken note of the challengers for his IWGP US Championship.

The former AEW World Champion is currently scheduled to appear on this week's AEW New Year's Smash, however, MOX could soon make his comeback to NJPW. The reigning IWGP US Champion has previously been stripped of his title once but on this occasion, NJPW has clearly shown their faith towards Moxley amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having won the title at last year's Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jon Moxley has defended the belt on two occasions against Juice Robinson and Minoru Suzuki. But his last appearance was the match against Suzuki from last February. In the meantime, KENTA made a lot of noise while being a crucial part of the Bullet Club and has been calling for Moxley for quite some time now.