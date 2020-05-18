Cody in action against Kenny Omega

It's been well over a year since Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes left New Japan Pro Wrestling in order to focus on their very own promotion, All Elite Wrestling. One of the main reasons (in terms of kayfabe) why Omega and co. left NJPW was due to The Elite's dissension against The Bullet Club.

However, by the looks of it, Bullet Club star Tama Tonga hasn't gotten over the fact that he and his stablemates have unfinished business with The Elite, as the BC OG took to Twitter and called-out Omega, Cody, and even Marty Scurll.

Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes have been focusing on their respective on-going feuds in AEW but could end up having a bigger problem on their hands, following a surprising call-out from their former faction-mate Tama Tonga.

Tama took to Twitter and posted an interesting image of both the AEW stars, during their days together in NJPW, more specifically, when both Cody and Omega were feuding over the leadership of The Bullet Club.

The call-outs kept coming, as the six-time IWGP Tag Team Champion also put Ring of Honor's Marty Scurll on notice, who has had his fair share of issues with the BC, as well.

Is Tama teasing another Elite vs Bullet Club feud?

What a time to be alive. Who you with? ! -->#BulletClub — Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 18, 2020

What happened between The Elite and The Bullet Club?

The in-fighting within The Elite first began at NJPW: New Beginning in Sapporo in 2018 when Cody Rhodes and 'Hangman' Adam Page betrayed Kenny Omega in the American Nightmare's quest to become the leader of the BC and it lead to a Bullet Club Civil War.

With The Young Bucks stuck in the middle with a side to pick, this led to multiple factional matches within former Bullet Club sub-group including classics involving The Golden Lovers and The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega defending the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Cody in the US.

However, at the G1 Special in San Fransisco, following Cody's unsuccessful attempt at winning the IWGP Heavyweight Title, Bullet Club members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Haku attacked The Elite and put them on notice by claiming that they were the only Bullet Club.

The attack also led to Cody ending his feud against Omega, as the duo along with The Young Bucks and Adam Page eventually departed for AEW, and fans never really witnessed a proper conclusion to the exciting Elite vs Bullet Club feud.