"Vince McMahon is a mark for that" - Hall of Famer on why Goldberg is used in WWE 

Goldberg returned to WWE television on the RAW after Money in the Bank, to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has explained why Vince McMahon likes Goldberg and brings him back to WWE time and time again.

In the most recent edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray was unhappy with Goldberg's return to WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon likes Goldberg's look and hence uses him from time to time in WWE.

"Fans are back in attendance, the WWE Universe is excited, Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer. They put him out there, they keep seeing what they can get out of him. They must be getting something out of him, and I know Vince (McMahon) likes him. Goldberg is an older gentleman who still goes to the gym, looks phenomenal, and Vince McMahon is a mark for that kind of stuff, so opportunities and chances are still given," said Bully Ray about Vince McMahon's opinion of Goldberg.

Bully Ray stated that if WWE believes that their fans enjoy watching Goldberg, they are doing so in the best interest of their fanbase. He argued, though, that the Internet Wrestling Community may not like watching Goldberg.

Goldberg's latest matches in WWE

It's well-known that Goldberg has a WWE contract until 2023, where he is contracted to wrestle two matches per year.

The WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled once this year when he faced then WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Goldberg defeated The Fiend last year to win the Universal Championship for the second time, but lost it a month later to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. He had two matches in 2019 as well, first wrestling The Undertaker in a disastrous, botch-filed match in Saudi Arabia and later against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

