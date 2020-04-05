Cain Velasquez shares his WrestleMania 36 predictions

There are some shock winners picked by the former MMA star.

He has, surprisingly, not picked a winner for two matches!

Cain Velasquez

It's the WrestleMania weekend and everyone is hyped for the pay-per-view. It might not be a classic WrestleMania set up this time around but given the things happening in the world right now, it is something WWE have taken incredible efforts to put together.

Cain Velasquez, much like every WWE Superstar and fan, was keen on sharing his WrestleMania predictions and he did exactly that his Twitter account.

I am so excited for #wrestlemania36! Too big for one night. Here are my picks. Who are yours? @wwe @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/viEyjvFD0S — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) April 4, 2020

The former MMA star, who lost to Brock Lesnar on his WWE debut, has predicted the Beast Incarnate to retain the WWE Championship in his match against Drew McIntyre. Similarly, while everyone expects Shayna Baszler to beat Becky Lynch, Cain has opted for The Man to retain her title.

Interestingly, Velasquez has gone with Naomi to win the SmackDown Women's title from Bayley this weekend. She has also predicted that Kevin Owens would beat Seth Rollins while Randy Orton would be the last man standing in his match against Edge.

While he has provided a prediction for most of the matches, he has skipped two of them. Cain Velasquez did not mark out a clear winner in John Morrison vs Kofi Kingston vs Jimmy Uso and also for the match that sees Aleister Black going up against Bobby Lashley.