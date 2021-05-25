"Can you not get anything right?" - Former WWE writer Vince Russo slams RAW main event [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo has slammed the main event from last night's RAW. Russo called the match sloppy and was not a fan of the angle with Reginald at the finish.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the main event from last night's show.

The former WWE writer was highly critical of the match, which saw Natalya and Tamina defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Here's what Russo said:

"First of all, this is the main event and this match was so sloppy, so so sloppy, and usually I don't like to talk about the work because I'm not a wrestler. But when I'm a fan and I'm looking at something that's sloppy I'm gonna say it's sloppy. Here's another thing with this. Could you have not at least made the guy walk towards the pyro? Bro, he walked down the middle of the stage and the pyro was nowhere near him. He's blinded and he's selling it. Bro the pyro was wide left, wide right and you walked right down the middle. He's nowhere close to it. Can you not get anything right? Then we see Shayna Baszler jacking him up and you're seeing Nia Jax in the background, not even trying to help the dude and... oh my gosh, come on." said Russo.

What happened in the main event of WWE RAW?

The main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW saw Natalya and Tamina defending the WWE Women's Championships against former champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Reginald was ringside and drew Baszler's ire when he had the referee distracted just when the former NXT Women's Champion had Natalya in a roll-up.

Shayna Baszler told Reginald to leave the ringside area and head backstage. As Reginald was making his exit up the entrance ramp, pyro went off and Reginald looked like he had been blinded. While Baszler was distracted by what was going on, Natalya rolled her up to win the match.

Although the commentators acted a little confused regarding the pyro and who could be behind it, it's probably Alexa Bliss and Lilly.

