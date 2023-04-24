"Can’t wait for him to lose the titles" - Fans divided over Roman Reigns' continued absence from WWE

It's been more than two weeks since the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last appeared on television. Wrestling fans have taken to social media to discuss his lengthy absence.

The WWE Championship recently turned 60 years old, and is still the richest prize in the entire industry. It was last defended in the main event of WrestleMania 39 between Cody Rhodes and The Tribal Chief. The American Nightmare came close to finishing his story that night and becoming the new champion, but a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa and a spear by Reigns put an end to his quest.

After a fan on Twitter pointed out that it's been 20 days since Roman Reigns' last appearance, it left the wrestling community divided. Some fans criticized The Head of the Table for being a part-time champion while others came to his defense.

You can check out some of the comments in a series of tweets below:

I_Am_Jay_👺 @jaythegr8t1 @WrestlingWCC I can’t wait until his run as champion is over. Raw and Smackdown both deserve a full time fighting champion. @WrestlingWCC I can’t wait until his run as champion is over. Raw and Smackdown both deserve a full time fighting champion.

Lemon_Beard @The_Lemon_Beard @WrestlingWCC Well of course. Roman can't be bothered to come to work. Definitely one of the lazier champions we have had! @WrestlingWCC Well of course. Roman can't be bothered to come to work. Definitely one of the lazier champions we have had!

Tyler Schadegg @tylerschadegg @WrestlingWCC And when he shows up, it feels important. Exactly how a world champ should be booked. @WrestlingWCC And when he shows up, it feels important. Exactly how a world champ should be booked.

ERIC WOOD @ERICWOOD22 @WrestlingWCC That’s why it’s a mistake to keep the belts on him u never get to see the champ or anything cody should be champ he would be there each week ready to go @WrestlingWCC That’s why it’s a mistake to keep the belts on him u never get to see the champ or anything cody should be champ he would be there each week ready to go

Mason @Mvcvalli @WrestlingWCC The world champion showing up more often makes it less impactful when he does. Though I do think he should have more PPV matches. @WrestlingWCC The world champion showing up more often makes it less impactful when he does. Though I do think he should have more PPV matches.

Arun DiNozzo @dinozzo666 🤣 @WrestlingWCC And to think he called Brock a part time champ @WrestlingWCC And to think he called Brock a part time champ 😂🤣😂

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @WrestlingWCC This is the problem. If you are going to have both world titles, you should be active every week. This is the difference between Roman and Brock, when Brock was champion we still had the WWE champion on television wrestling weekly. @WrestlingWCC This is the problem. If you are going to have both world titles, you should be active every week. This is the difference between Roman and Brock, when Brock was champion we still had the WWE champion on television wrestling weekly.

Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to compete at the next WWE premium live event, Backlash. However, he'll most definitely defend his title at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Given the theme of the event, every title has to be defended.

When will Roman Reigns reach 1000 days as Universal Champion?

The Tribal Chief has been a world champion since defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a triple-threat match at Payback in 2020. At WrestleMania 38 last year, he unified both the Universal and WWE Championships. It is currently unknown who his opponent will be at Night of Champions.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns will hit 1000 days as Universal Champion at Night Of Champions Roman Reigns will hit 1000 days as Universal Champion at Night Of Champions 🎯 https://t.co/QmiTG6OsSF

On May 27, the date of the event, The Tribal Chief will officially cross 1000 days as Universal Champion. This hasn't been accomplished in WWE in decades, and it'll be another incredible milestone for The Head of the Table.

Who do you think will dethrone Roman? Sound off in the comments below!

