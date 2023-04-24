"Can’t wait for him to lose the titles" - Fans divided over Roman Reigns' continued absence from WWE

It's been more than two weeks since the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last appeared on television. Wrestling fans have taken to social media to discuss his lengthy absence.
The WWE Championship recently turned 60 years old, and is still the richest prize in the entire industry. It was last defended in the main event of WrestleMania 39 between Cody Rhodes and The Tribal Chief. The American Nightmare came close to finishing his story that night and becoming the new champion, but a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa and a spear by Reigns put an end to his quest.
After a fan on Twitter pointed out that it's been 20 days since Roman Reigns' last appearance, it left the wrestling community divided. Some fans criticized The Head of the Table for being a part-time champion while others came to his defense.
Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to compete at the next WWE premium live event, Backlash. However, he'll most definitely defend his title at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Given the theme of the event, every title has to be defended.
When will Roman Reigns reach 1000 days as Universal Champion?
The Tribal Chief has been a world champion since defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a triple-threat match at Payback in 2020. At WrestleMania 38 last year, he unified both the Universal and WWE Championships. It is currently unknown who his opponent will be at Night of Champions.
On May 27, the date of the event, The Tribal Chief will officially cross 1000 days as Universal Champion. This hasn't been accomplished in WWE in decades, and it'll be another incredible milestone for The Head of the Table.
