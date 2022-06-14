Dear WWE... Can we finally retire the 24/7 Championship now?

An Open Letter to WWE CEO Vince McMahon:

As an avid member of the WWE Universe, I must say that I am a huge fan of your work. Sure, you may have exposed the world to your wrinkly, old bottom on a few occasions and you've been known to change your mind at the last minute, I remain a loyal fan.

Therefore, I am wring to ask you to grant this simple request. Please discontinue the WWE 24/7 Championship. While it was fun at first, we've grown tired of it now.

Thank you for your immediate attention to this matter.

Since mid-2019, the WWE 24/7 title has provided us with some very 'original' moments in the company's history. The belt picked up on the old Hardcore Championship legacy of being on the line all the time, provided there was a referee there to make an 'official' three count.

It didn't start out well for this new division, and some of the trouble started when they premiered the physical belt itself. It was very awkward looking, kind of like a church collection plate glued to a green leather background.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Dana Brooke Regains WWE 24/7 Title, Pins Becky Lynch On 6/6 WWE RAW bit.ly/3MwKsze Dana Brooke Regains WWE 24/7 Title, Pins Becky Lynch On 6/6 WWE RAW bit.ly/3MwKsze https://t.co/d7DSb9fyHC

This hubcap-shaped championship is now fair game for anyone at anytime, anywhere. This has included people who weren't even on the roster, like celebrities and pro athletes. This stipulation, admittedly, has led to some humorous segments, as celebrities from all walks of life have won it and lost it in relatively short fashion.

The WWE 24/7 Championship has always been a joke title, but the joke has gotten old at this point

R-Truth has won the ugly green belt approximately nine million times at this point. At certain points in its history, it has been won and lost multiple times in one night. That alone should illustrate how buffoonish the whole concept has become.

The vast majority of the fan base may have chuckled a little at some of the silly scenarios that this crazy division originally produced. But over time, those laughs have faded and are being replaced by disdain.

Even trying to give the title more prestige by having Becky Lynch compete for it on RAW this week adds no luster. It's a lost cause, and it has been for a long time.

It just doesn't fit with a lot of what the company is trying to do elsewhere in their programming. It seems like as soon as you get into a serious angle on RAW or SmackDown? The very next segment will be some kind of slapstick skit involving the 24/7 combatants. It really kills the momentum of the show.

Being a one-trick pony for a long time usually leads to faded fame for a performer. In this case, it applies to a championship in the largest promotion in the world.

Some would argue that all belts in sports entertainment are merely props and don't mean anything, but this division has taken that thinking to an almost criminal level. It needs to go. And please... on the way out the door? Take that eyesore of a 'prop' with you.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE discontinue the 24/7 Championship? Yes No 17 votes so far