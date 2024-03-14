Canceled WWE match, Roman Reigns removed - 4 things that could happen if Damian Priest cashes in at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL will take over Philadelphia for two nights next, month with Roman Reigns set to be part of both main events.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is a target for many stars on the main roster currently, but one man in particular, could be looking to make WrestleMania his night and prevent Cody Rhodes from ending his story.

Damian Priest has two nights to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania, and if Rhodes and Seth Rollins are successful in defeating The Rock and Reigns on Night One, then there is nothing stopping him from cashing in his contract.

This one move could have massive implications on WrestleMania Night Two, and here are four potential scenarios.

Damian Priest vs Roman Reigns main events WrestleMania Night Two

Damian Priest cashing in his contract could lead to him winning the World Championship for the first time in his career, and in doing so, he would cut Cody Rhodes out of the story completely.

This would mean that Roman Reigns could be forced to cash in his rematch clause for the following night, and Priest would then be able to main event the show alongside The Tribal Chief. Rhodes would be forced to be a spectator like every other fan despite winning the tag team match on Night One.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns goes on without the title

Cody Rhodes technically has done everything right, and if he wins that tag team match as part of WrestleMania Night One, then he deserves to face Roman Reigns one-on-one. Even if the title isn't on the line anymore, there is a chance that WWE could still push forward the match between the two men so that Rhodes could finish the story to some extent.

A win over Roman Reigns after last year's WrestleMania would still be a huge moment for Rhodes, and he shouldn't be denied his moment.

WWE is forced to cancel the main event match

It's hard to imagine that WWE would ever cancel a match, as there are always ways around any surprise move that allows the show to go on. Damian Priest cashing in would be a planned moment, which would mean that WWE will already have a Plan B for Night Two.

There is the option that the match could be canceled, but WWE would find a way to put Rhodes in a match to ensure that he is able to get some revenge. Even if it's Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest with the title on the line.

The WrestleMania main event becomes a triple-threat match

Perhaps the main reason why it would be a bad idea for Priest to cash in on Night One is the fact that he could be forced to step into a triple-threat match with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes the next night.

Triple-threat matches allow interference, so The Judgment Day could be on hand to help, but so could The Bloodline. Priest also has a Tag Team Championship match he needs to focus on, so cashing in at Night Two would be a much better option for him.