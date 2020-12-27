Carlito is set for a WWE return at RAW Legends Night

WWE has announced that Carlito will officially be returning to the company for the special January 4 episode of RAW Legends Night.

The company shared a post via Instagram confirming Carlito's return. Carlito has not been seen in a WWE ring since 2010, but was present when his father, Carlos Colon Sr. was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Carlito is one of many former WWE Superstars that the company have been trying to bring back for sometime now. However, a deal has not been mutually agreed from both sides.

Perhaps his return on January 4, 2021 is a sign of things to come and potentially more appearances from The Carribbean Bad Apple. Another former Superstar that the WWE have been trying to bring back, and who will be joining Carlito for Legends Night, is Melina.

Carlito featured alongside a host of big names on the most recent commercial the WWE aired, promoting RAW Legends Night. Going off of the commercial, Carlito will appear alongside stars such as Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and more on January 4. There is no better way to kick off the first episode of RAW in the new year.

Carlito's WWE career

Carly Colon or Carlito had a very successful WWE career, featuring in numerous storylines across his time with the company. He had two singles title reigns as the United States and Intercontinental Champion. Carlito is also a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion with his elder brother Primo Colon, as a member of The Colons.

During his time with the company, Carlito was involved in a number of high-profile feuds with top Superstars at the time, such as Ric Flair, Randy Orton, the Big Show, and Shelton Benjamin.

One of his more memorable moments would be his reaction to John Cena's surprise return at the Royal Rumble 2008, where he was the first to be eliminated by Cena.

Carlito and John Cena go head-to-head at the 2008 edition of the Royal Rumble

The return of The Carribbean Bad Apple to the WWE would be welcomed by many fans who loved his "cool" gimmick. Are you excited for Carlito's return, and do you think the WWE should make it permanent? Share your opinions down below.