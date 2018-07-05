Opinion: Why Carmella's Current title reign is a massive setback for the Women's Revolution

Ever since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair and becoming Smackdown Women's Champion, Carmella has been a paper champion at best.

This is not a knock on her per se as she has improved by leaps and bounds ever since she debuted on the main roster in the summer of 2016.

She has always been a work in progress and is worthy of being a champion in a brand which has incredible performers like Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in its rank.

While a lot of the blame can be put on the inconsistent booking that she has been put through, her poor in-ring skills is a major reason in her failing to make an impact as a champion.

On the other hand, a Superstar with no earlier wrestling experience and coming from the same (cheerleading) background as Carmella, Alexa Bliss has molded herself to be a top-tier talent in the company. Her mic skills are second to none in the women's division and while she isn't a great in-ring performer, she is not a damp squib either.

Bliss has a tremendous grip on the psyche of the fans and has delivered knockout performances both the microphone and in the ring.

Carmella's heel turn has no doubt refreshed her character and given her a new lease of life but given her limitations, she even botches her finishing move, a move as basic as a superkick.

Her only memorable win before her cash in on Charlotte was her win at the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match but even that win was overshadowed by the finish of the match which saw James Ellsworth retrieve the briefcase and hand it over to The Princess of Staten Island. This caused an uproar among fans and WWE had to redo the match on Smackdown which Carmella did win on her own but the damage was already done.

Cut back to now and almost a year later, Carmella hasn't shown any major improvement in her work over the past year. Her promos are tedious, repetitive and, as a result, boring.

In a nutshell, Carmella's title reign has been a train wreck of epic proportions. It has been a huge setback for the women evolution as the Smackdown Women's champion hasn't been able to elevate the championship like her predecessors. Her title reign reminds one of what was essentially wrong with WWE's women's division before the likes of Paige, Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Sasha Banks debuted on the main roster and brought women's wrestling to the forefront.

Before the women's revolution, there were no female superstars but rather divas, who were models and cheerleaders with zero wrestling experience. They used a part of short 2-3 segments and matches where they would essentially botch their lines and moves a zillionth times. Carmella is essentially what one would be called a WWE diva.

It has now come to a point where fans don't care about her feuds. One just hopes that this painfully and horrible saga called 'Carmella's Championship Run' ends at Extreme Rules with The Empress of Tomorrow dethroning the Princess of Staten Island.