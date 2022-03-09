WWE Superstar Carmella's first thought after her WrestleMania match was announced

WWE Superstar Carmella and her real-life fiance Corey Graves have spoken about the Tag Team Champion's mindset after her WrestleMania match was announced.

Carmella has become one of the top female superstars in recent years, so much so that along with Corey Graves, the real-life couple now have their own YouTube reality series.

In a recent interview on the podcast BLeav in Pro Wrestling, Graves recapped the first thing his partner said to him after her Mania match was booked.

“When Sasha and Naomi issued the challenge, her first thought wasn’t, ‘Oh, we should accept the challenge.’ She was like, ‘What the hell am I gonna wear?’” H/T Cageside Seats

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also spoke about how important it is to always be ready for any match that comes her way.

“I always stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready. And so, I’m not worried about making sure I’m ready. I’m just excited about really showing up and showing out and just putting on the best match we can possibly do.” H/T Cageside Seats

With a new reality show and a championship match at WrestleMania booked, 2022 has got off to a fabulous start for WWE's latest power couple.

Carmella and Queen Zelina will now defend their tag team titles in a triple threat tag team match

It was recently announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions would face off against Sasha Banks and Naomi in a conventional tag team match.

However, this past Monday on RAW, the newly formed team of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley defeated the current champions to book their place in the title match.

Carmella and Queen Zelina will now defend their tag team championships in a triple threat tag team match at WrestleMania Sunday.

Which team do you see leaving WrestleMania with tag team gold? Let us know in the comments section below.

