Carmella reveals details of a horrible date she had with a 'lame guy'

C armella and Corey Graves.

Corey Graves' real-life girlfriend Carmella was a guest on his After The Bell podcast and the couple spoke on various topics with regards to wrestling and their relationship.

Carmella recalled the details of a blind date she went on a long time ago and how it wasn't an ideal experience for the Princess of Staten Island.

The SmackDown Superstar revealed that she bailed on the date midway while it was happening when the guy went to the bathroom. However, Carmella was spotted leaving by the guy and was caught in a very embarrassing situation.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion found him 'lame' and all she wanted to do was to get out of there.

"I went on a date with this guy, and it was like a blind date; I never met him. So I was there and was not interested at all whatsoever. So halfway through the date, he went to the bathroom. I picked up the check because I feel bad that this guy was so lame. I just wanted to leave [and] picked up the check. As I was getting ready to go, I ordered an Uber, and I was walking out and he came out of the bathroom and caught me leaving. It was so embarrassing. I felt really bad, but I had to get the hell out of there." H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

Graves reacted to the story by saying, "Caught leaving, that is rough. Luckily, however, the guy set the bar really low so I felt like a damn Olympian."

Carmella responded by putting over her partner as the most romantic person she'd met in her life and revealed that the fans would genuinely be surprised by how sweet Graves is when the cameras are not rolling.