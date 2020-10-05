Carmella reveals whether her new character will be like Emmalina

There was a vignette over the last few weeks teasing the debut or return of a female superstar. It was speculated to be Carmella because she was out of action for some time.

However, there was also speculation that Carmella would go to RAW after spending nearly four years on SmackDown. It was a good period away from WWE for Carmella, who also went on a social media hiatus.

It was revealed that the mystery woman was, in fact, Carmella, and she's now set for a big character change. For over five years, she was the Princess of Staten Island - first being the valet for Enzo & Cass before getting rightfully separated and having a singles run.

Carmella's new personality reminded a lot of WWE fans about Emmalina - the gimmick that WWE gave to Emma while having no serious plans for her. As you may know, the Emmalina gimmick turned into a running joke backstage and she was teased for months, only to have a singular appearance before reverting to Emma.

Carmella responded to a fan who claimed that her new gimmick reminded her of Emmalina:

You have no idea what you’re in for.....haven’t even scratched the surface yet, babe. 😈 https://t.co/XWZNwqlCNe — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 3, 2020

Will Carmella be another Emmalina?

From the pattern followed over the last five years, there has been a major progression in women's wrestling - unparalleled to any period in the industry's history. With that said, it seems clear that a WWE higher-up, perhaps Vince McMahon, has been seeking a diva-esque character in an era full of legitimate women's wrestlers.

Carmella certainly has the pedigree for it and given that she was the first Ms. Money in the Bank, a former SmackDown Women's Champion, and a homegrown talent - WWE is far more invested in her than they ever were with Emma.

With Emma, the signs of WWE not taking her seriously were there from the start. Eva Marie in 2016 was another example of WWE wanting a diva character, but as we know, she was suspended, and that marked the end of her tenure with the company.

Since Carmella is dropping the Princess of Staten Island gimmick, she could be getting a big push.